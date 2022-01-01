Fenway dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Fenway restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Fenway

Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT$3.50
*final days* chocolate cake doughnut, peppermint glaze, peppermint sprinkles
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
WILDBERRY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, blueberry glaze, strawberry powdered sugar
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
Main pic

 

Locals Restaurant & Pub

401 Park Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Locals Restaurant & Pub
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

1282 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
Fomu image

 

Fomu

140 Brookline Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.95
More about Fomu

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fenway

Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Curry

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Fenway to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston