Chicken salad in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Fenway restaurants that serve chicken salad

Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
More about Phinista
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$5.00
white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop

