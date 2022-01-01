Chicken salad in Fenway
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl
|$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy