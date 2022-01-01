Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Toast

Fenway restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken, mayonnaise, dried cranberries, lettuce, tomato and crushed walnuts
More about Sal's Pizza

