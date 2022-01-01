Chili in Fenway

Item pic

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
More about Mei Mei
Item pic

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
More about Sal's Pizza

