Curry in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve curry
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Sweet potatoes, cabbage, vadouvan French curry spices. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegan
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|CURRY KATSU
|$19.00
Curry katsu w/ choice of chicken or pork
Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston
|Seasonal Coconut Curry, Tofu & rice
|$19.00
A full quart of Coconut Curry with tofu and
seasonal vegetables. Serves 3-4. Comes with a quart of rice. Fully cooked, just heat and enjoy. | vegan, GF
|Seasonal Coconut Curry, Beef & rice
|$21.00
Coconut Curry with pasture-raised beef and seasonal vegetables. Serves 3-4. Comes with a quart of rice. Fully cooked, just heat and enjoy.
