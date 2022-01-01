Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Donburi in
Fenway
/
Boston
/
Fenway
/
Donburi
Fenway restaurants that serve donburi
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
Avg 4.5
(869 reviews)
Maitake Donburi
$10.00
Seared maitake mushrooms over rice with nutritional yeast and spices.
More about Eventide Fenway
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
Avg 4.3
(2533 reviews)
DONBURI
$14.00
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
