Dumplings in Fenway

Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Apple Pie Dumplings
|$16.00
Fried Apple Pie Dumplings you can reheat in a toaster or oven. Made with MA Cortland apples, cinnamon & nutmeg. 10 pcs. vegan
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Sweet potatoes, cabbage, vadouvan French curry spices. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegan
|Lemongrass Pork Dumplings
|$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with maple soy sauce. (12 dumplings).
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, scallions. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with cranberry pepper jelly dipping sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegetarian
|Cranberry Sage Pork Dumplings
|$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, cranberries, sage. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).