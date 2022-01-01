Eel in Fenway

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fenway restaurants that serve eel
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
Avg 4.6
(338 reviews)
Spcy Eel w/Cucumber
$8.00
Cooked Eel Nigiri
$2.50
Eel Sauce
$0.95
More about Sushi Kappo
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
Avg 4.3
(2533 reviews)
GRILLED WATER EEL
$7.25
EEL AVO R
$9.75
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
