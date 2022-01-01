Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Fenway restaurants that serve eel

Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Spcy Eel w/Cucumber$8.00
Cooked Eel Nigiri$2.50
Eel Sauce$0.95
More about Sushi Kappo
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED WATER EEL$7.25
EEL AVO R$9.75
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie

