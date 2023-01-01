French toast in Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|French Toast
|$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Savory French Toast
|$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame