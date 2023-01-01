Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Toast

Fenway restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST$3.50
brioche, maple custard glaze, bruleed cinnamon sugar, candied blueberries
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway

