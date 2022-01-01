Fried chicken sandwiches in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Eventide - Fenway
Eventide - Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
More about Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
smoked jalapeño cream cheese, pickles, choice of mild or hawt * includes one scoop
|FRI LUNCH Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
all natural delaware chicken, smoked low & slow over oak wood & hand picked, served on a bulkie roll, choice of one scoop - use promo code LUNCHCHIX22 on Fridays between 11:30am-3pm for $10 Pulled Chicken sandos through takeout!