Fried chicken sandwiches in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Fenway restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Eventide Fenway image

 

Eventide - Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
More about Eventide - Fenway
Item pic

 

Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St

1381 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
smoked jalapeño cream cheese, pickles, choice of mild or hawt * includes one scoop
FRI LUNCH Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
all natural delaware chicken, smoked low & slow over oak wood & hand picked, served on a bulkie roll, choice of one scoop - use promo code LUNCHCHIX22 on Fridays between 11:30am-3pm for $10 Pulled Chicken sandos through takeout!
More about Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St

