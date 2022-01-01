Fried rice in Fenway
Eventide - Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$20.00
tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon)
Not Safe for:
Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg
Can be made without:
Sesame, Egg