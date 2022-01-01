Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Fenway

Go
Fenway restaurants
Toast

Fenway restaurants that serve fried rice

Eventide Fenway image

 

Eventide - Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
More about Eventide - Fenway
Hojoko image

 

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$20.00
tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon)
Not Safe for:
Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg
Can be made without:
Sesame, Egg
More about Hojoko
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

 

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED RICE$14.00
Stir fried rice w/ choice of chicken, pork, beef, or seafood
Wagyu Fried Rice$28.00
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie

Map

Map

