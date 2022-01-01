Fritters in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve fritters
Saloniki - Fenway
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Zucchini Fritters Side
|$6.00
|Zucchini Fritters Plate
|$14.59
zucchini fritters, brown rice, chopped salad, pita, garlic yogurt
Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK
|$3.50
fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream topped, chocolate glaze
|EGG + CHEESE BAGEL
|$6.25
scrambled egg, american cheese, plain bagel
|EVERYTHING BAGEL
|$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice