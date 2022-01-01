Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Fenway

Go
Fenway restaurants
Toast

Fenway restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Saloniki - Fenway

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini Fritters Side$6.00
Zucchini Fritters Plate$14.59
zucchini fritters, brown rice, chopped salad, pita, garlic yogurt
More about Saloniki - Fenway
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK$3.50
fluffy brioche, vanilla pastry cream topped, chocolate glaze
EGG + CHEESE BAGEL$6.25
scrambled egg, american cheese, plain bagel
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Fenway

Browse other tasty dishes in Fenway

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tempura

Pork Dumplings

Salmon Rolls

California Rolls

Shumai

Volcano Rolls

Map

More near Fenway to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston