Grilled chicken in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Fenway restaurants that serve grilled chicken

CREPES

Phinista - Fenway

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl$13.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
More about Phinista - Fenway
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wicked Grilled Chicken$0.00
"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop

