Gyoza in Fenway

Fenway restaurants that serve gyoza

Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$6.00
More about Sushi Kappo
Gyoza image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie

