Hibiscus tea in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Fenway restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide - Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nobl Lemon Ginger Green Iced Tea$6.00
16 oz Ginger Lemon Green Iced Tea
More about Eventide - Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway

