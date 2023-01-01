Kimchi in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Mei Mei Dumplings
Mei Mei Dumplings
58 Old Colony Avenue, Boston
|Kimchi Dog
|$12.00
Grilled peppers & onions, Cabot Cheddar, Chi Kitchen kim chi, Lilac Hedge dog with honey mustard.
Contains: Egg, allium, gluten
More about Eventide - Fenway
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide - Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Kimchi
|$7.00
Green Cabbage, Garlic, Chili Paste, Spices. Contains: Soy, Gluten
More about Hojoko
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$22.00
tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon)
Allergies: allium, fish, egg, shellfish, soy, gluten, nightshade, dairy
The only allergy we can modify is the egg allergy!