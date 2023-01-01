Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Fenway restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Mei Mei Dumplings

58 Old Colony Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Dog$12.00
Grilled peppers & onions, Cabot Cheddar, Chi Kitchen kim chi, Lilac Hedge dog with honey mustard.
Contains: Egg, allium, gluten
More about Mei Mei Dumplings
Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide - Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kimchi$7.00
Green Cabbage, Garlic, Chili Paste, Spices. Contains: Soy, Gluten
More about Eventide - Fenway
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kimchi Fried Rice$22.00
tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon)
Allergies: allium, fish, egg, shellfish, soy, gluten, nightshade, dairy
The only allergy we can modify is the egg allergy!
More about Hojoko

