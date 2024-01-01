Pork belly in Fenway
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo - Fenway
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Pork Belly
|$5.00
More about Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Pork Belly - 1 LB
|$27.00
all natural heritage pork belly, cured, brined, smoked, sliced
|Pork Belly Tray
|$26.00
all natural heritage pork belly, cured, brined, smoked, sliced, choice of two scoops
|Pork Belly Sandwich
|$17.50
all natural heritage pork belly, cured, brined, smoked, sliced, served on a bulkie roll, choice of one scoop