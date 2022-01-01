Pork dumplings in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve pork dumplings
Mei Mei
Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston
|Lemongrass Pork Dumplings
|$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).
|Cranberry Sage Pork Dumplings
|$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, cranberries, sage. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).
