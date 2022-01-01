Financial District restaurants you'll love

Toast

Financial District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Vietnamese
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Financial District restaurants

Boloco

 

Boloco

133 Federal Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Summer Bowl$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Elote (Street Corn) Bowl$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Modern Mexican Bowl$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Tiki Rock

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$15.00
Lobster Mac$27.00
Crab Rangoons$16.00
Max's Deli Café

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
Mozzarella Pesto Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
Breakfast Special$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
Aceituna Grill

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef & Lamb Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Crush Pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Crush Pizza

107 STATE ST, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Small Wings$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle Pizza$24.00
crispy chicken, maple bbq sauce, waffle chips
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
Sausage & Cherry Pepper Pizza$24.00
flaky parmesan, mozzarella cheese
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
Basilicata Prosciutto$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Kane's Donuts

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Chocolate Frosted$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
Honey-Dip$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
Strawberry Frosted$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
Boloco image

 

Boloco

50 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Elote (Street Corn) Salad$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Elote (Street Corn) Bowl$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Classic Mexican Burrito$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Phin Coffee House

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPRING ROLLS$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
NOODLE SALAD$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
Society on High

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
Poland Spring$2.00
16.9 oz
Intelligentsia Coffee

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

225 Franklin St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Macchiato$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.
Foumami

 

Foumami

225 Franklin Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Slate Bar & Grill - Boston

109 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Financial District

Burritos

French Fries

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Prosciutto

Chicken Pizza

Chips And Salsa

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

