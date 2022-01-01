Financial District restaurants you'll love
Financial District's top cuisines
Must-try Financial District restaurants
More about Boloco
Boloco
133 Federal Street, Boston
|Popular items
|The Summer Bowl
|$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
|Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Modern Mexican Bowl
|$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
More about Tiki Rock
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.00
|Lobster Mac
|$27.00
|Crab Rangoons
|$16.00
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast
|$7.50
Made to order, from scratch. (7-10min)
|Mozzarella Pesto Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella and pesto.
|Breakfast Special
|$7.25
Three fresh eggs with home fries and toast.
More about Aceituna Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Beef & Lamb Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
|Chicken Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
More about Crush Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Crush Pizza
107 STATE ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
|Small Wings
|$10.99
Braised marinated wings tossed in your choice of sauce and then fire roasted in our 1000 degree oven
|Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle Pizza
|$24.00
crispy chicken, maple bbq sauce, waffle chips
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
|Sausage & Cherry Pepper Pizza
|$24.00
flaky parmesan, mozzarella cheese
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
|Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
|Basilicata Prosciutto
|$9.49
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Raised Chocolate Frosted
|$3.50
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
|Honey-Dip
|$3.25
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
|Strawberry Frosted
|$3.50
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
More about Boloco
Boloco
50 Congress Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Elote (Street Corn) Salad
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
|Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Classic Mexican Burrito
|$8.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
More about Phin Coffee House
Phin Coffee House
10 High St, Boston
|Popular items
|SPRING ROLLS
|$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
|PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH
|$10.95
Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette
|NOODLE SALAD
|$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
More about Society on High
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Society on High
99 High St, Boston
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
|Turkey Wrap
|$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
|Poland Spring
|$2.00
16.9 oz
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
225 Franklin St., Boston
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Espresso
|$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
|Macchiato
|$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.