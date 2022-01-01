Caesar salad in Financial District
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade caesar dressing.
Crush Pizza
107 STATE ST, Boston
|Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house made dressing and croutons then topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Caesar Salad (Large)
|$9.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.