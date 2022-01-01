Chicken parmesan in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.19
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.