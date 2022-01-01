Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Financial District

Financial District restaurants
Financial District restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$5.29
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.19
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

