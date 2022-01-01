Chicken pizza in Financial District

Crush Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Crush Pizza

107 STATE ST, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.50
House bourbon BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, house mozzarella, scallions, crispy tortilla strip, and a garnish of cilantro
More about Crush Pizza
Chicken & Waffle Pizza image

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Pizza$24.00
crispy chicken, maple bbq sauce, waffle chips
BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.00
bbq chicken, cheddar, red onions, fried onions, bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

