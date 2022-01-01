Chicken pizza in Financial District
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Crush Pizza
107 STATE ST, Boston
|Crazy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, Spicy buffalo sauce, bacon & a drizzle of creamy blue cheese
|Bourbon BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$11.50
House bourbon BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, house mozzarella, scallions, crispy tortilla strip, and a garnish of cilantro
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Chicken & Waffle Pizza
|$24.00
crispy chicken, maple bbq sauce, waffle chips
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
bbq chicken, cheddar, red onions, fried onions, bbq sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
buffalo wing, diced chicken, bleu cheese, celery, ranch sauce