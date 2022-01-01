Chicken sandwiches in Financial District

Financial District restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.19
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
Poland Spring$2.00
16.9 oz
More about Society on High

