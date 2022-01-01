Chips and salsa in Financial District

Go
Financial District restaurants
Toast

Financial District restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Boloco image

 

Boloco

133 Federal Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Summer Bowl$10.50
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Elote (Street Corn) Bowl$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Modern Mexican Bowl$10.50
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
More about Boloco

Browse other tasty dishes in Financial District

Prosciutto

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Financial District to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston