Egg sandwiches in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|The Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.95
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
Made-to-order all day, a local egg and American cheese come on your choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant, with either a sausage patty or our signature cherrywood-smoked bacon. (Both meats…if you’re sassy!)