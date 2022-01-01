Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Financial District

Financial District restaurants
Financial District restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Egg Sandwich$6.50
Made-to-order all day, a local egg and American cheese come on your choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant, with either a sausage patty or our signature cherrywood-smoked bacon. (Both meats…if you’re sassy!)
More about Kane's Donuts

