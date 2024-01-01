Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Financial District

Financial District restaurants
Financial District restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Tiki Rock image

 

Tiki Rock

2 Broad Street, Boston

Grilled Steak Tips$28.00
House-made Korean Marinade, Fries, Sautéed Broccolini
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Catering

133 Pearl St, Boston

Grilled Steak$12.99
Provolone, green beans, tomato relish, and avocado spread.
