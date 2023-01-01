Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Financial District

Financial District restaurants
Financial District restaurants that serve hummus

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie w/ Hummus$12.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill - Federal Street

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)$5.49
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
More about Aceituna Grill - Federal Street

