North End restaurants you'll love
North End's top cuisines
Must-try North End restaurants
More about Mamma Maria
Mamma Maria
3 North Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
|Burrata
|$18.00
Handmade Burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, endives, roasted plums and shaved almonds.
|Lobster Agnolotti
|$39.00
Trio of homemade pasta agnolotto, filled with fresh Maine lobster, finished with wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus and crumbled guanciale
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Popular items
|Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
|Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
|Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about Antico Forno
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
|Tradizionale
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
More about Locale
PIZZA • SALADS
Locale
352 Hanover St, Boston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, croutons, shaved aged parmigiano
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$16.00
homemade pistachio pesto pork sausage mozzarella
|Polpette Pizza
|$17.00
homemade tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, ricotta, pickled chilies
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
BBQ
Bacco Ristorante & Bar
107 Salem Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.99
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$23.99
|Potato Gnocchi
|$22.99
More about Crudo
SUSHI
Crudo
78 Salem Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Salmon Lover
|$16.00
|Miso
|$5.00
|Spicy Tuna
|$10.00
More about Prezza
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
|Chestnut Raviolini
|$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
|Bibb Salad
|$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Artu
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Meatballs (Serves 8-10)
|$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
|Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**
|$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
|Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
|$21.00
More about North Street Grille
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|Popular items
|ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$17.95
FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR AND BACON ON OUR MINI WAFFLES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES AND SRIRACHA MAPLE SYRUP
|ONLINE FRENCH TOAST STICKS
|$10.95
FRENCH TOAST STICKS ROLLED IN CEREAL AND NUTS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF VANILLA CREAM CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE
|ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON ROLLS DIPPED IN FRENCH TOAST BATTER WITH A VANILLA CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$7.95
|Steak Tip Dinner
|$21.95
|Waterfront Classic Burger
|$13.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cup Chowder
|$6.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
|Boneless Buffalo Tenders
|$12.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
|Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
More about Alcove
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|Popular items
|HOUSE MADE FOCCACIA
|$4.00
olive oil, chili flakes
|CAULIFLOWER FRITTERS
|$12.00
sesame dressing
|ESCAROLE SALAD
|$13.00
pine nuts, golden raisins, creamy pink peppercorn dressing
More about Scopa
PIZZA • SALADS
Scopa
319 Hanover Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$19.00
|Risotto Gamberi
|$26.00
More about Monica's Mercato
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Popular items
|Cuban Sub
|$19.00
|Caprese Sub
|$15.00
|Meatball Sub
|$18.00