North End restaurants you'll love

Go
North End restaurants
Toast

North End's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try North End restaurants

Mamma Maria image

 

Mamma Maria

3 North Square, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Winter Salad$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
Burrata$18.00
Handmade Burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, endives, roasted plums and shaved almonds.
Lobster Agnolotti$39.00
Trio of homemade pasta agnolotto, filled with fresh Maine lobster, finished with wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus and crumbled guanciale
More about Mamma Maria
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
Tradizionale$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
More about Antico Forno
Locale image

PIZZA • SALADS

Locale

352 Hanover St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, croutons, shaved aged parmigiano
Pistachio Pesto Pizza$16.00
homemade pistachio pesto pork sausage mozzarella
Polpette Pizza$17.00
homemade tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, ricotta, pickled chilies
More about Locale
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

BBQ

Bacco Ristorante & Bar

107 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.99
Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.99
Potato Gnocchi$22.99
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Lover$16.00
Miso$5.00
Spicy Tuna$10.00
More about Crudo
Prezza image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
Chestnut Raviolini$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
Bibb Salad$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Prezza
Artu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Artu

6 Prince Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs (Serves 8-10)$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti$21.00
More about Artu
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS$17.95
FRIED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR AND BACON ON OUR MINI WAFFLES SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES AND SRIRACHA MAPLE SYRUP
ONLINE FRENCH TOAST STICKS$10.95
FRENCH TOAST STICKS ROLLED IN CEREAL AND NUTS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF VANILLA CREAM CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE
ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON ROLLS DIPPED IN FRENCH TOAST BATTER WITH A VANILLA CREAM CHEESE GLAZE
More about North Street Grille
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$7.95
Steak Tip Dinner$21.95
Waterfront Classic Burger$13.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cup Chowder$6.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Boneless Buffalo Tenders$12.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders$12.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE MADE FOCCACIA$4.00
olive oil, chili flakes
CAULIFLOWER FRITTERS$12.00
sesame dressing
ESCAROLE SALAD$13.00
pine nuts, golden raisins, creamy pink peppercorn dressing
More about Alcove
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi al Forno$19.00
Risotto Gamberi$26.00
More about Scopa
Monica's Mercato image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban Sub$19.00
Caprese Sub$15.00
Meatball Sub$18.00
More about Monica's Mercato

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North End

Gnocchi

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Rigatoni

Chicken Parmesan

Risotto

Map

More near North End to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston