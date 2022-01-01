North End bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in North End
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
|Popular items
|Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
|Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
|Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
BBQ
Bacco Ristorante & Bar
107 Salem Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.99
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$23.99
|Potato Gnocchi
|$22.99
More about Artu
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Meatballs (Serves 8-10)
|$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
|Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**
|$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
|Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
|$21.00
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$7.95
|Steak Tip Dinner
|$21.95
|Waterfront Classic Burger
|$13.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cup Chowder
|$6.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
|Boneless Buffalo Tenders
|$12.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
|Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard