North End Italian restaurants you'll love
Mamma Maria
3 North Square, Boston
Winter Salad
|Winter Salad
|$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
|Burrata
|$18.00
Handmade Burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, endives, roasted plums and shaved almonds.
|Lobster Agnolotti
|$39.00
Trio of homemade pasta agnolotto, filled with fresh Maine lobster, finished with wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus and crumbled guanciale
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
289 Causeway St., Boston
Patate
|Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
|Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
|Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
Margherita
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
|Tradizionale
|$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
BBQ
Bacco Ristorante & Bar
107 Salem Street, Boston
Chicken Parmigiana
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.99
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$23.99
|Potato Gnocchi
|$22.99
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
Broccoli Rabe
|Broccoli Rabe
|$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
|Chestnut Raviolini
|$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
|Bibb Salad
|$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Artu
6 Prince Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Meatballs (Serves 8-10)
|$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
|Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**
|$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
|Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
|$21.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
French Fries
|French Fries
|$7.95
|Steak Tip Dinner
|$21.95
|Waterfront Classic Burger
|$13.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Scopa
319 Hanover Street, Boston
Gnocchi al Forno
|Gnocchi al Forno
|$19.00
|Risotto Gamberi
|$26.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
Cuban Sub
|Cuban Sub
|$19.00
|Caprese Sub
|$15.00
|Meatball Sub
|$18.00