North End Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
North End restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in North End

Mamma Maria image

 

Mamma Maria

3 North Square, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Winter Salad$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
Burrata$18.00
Handmade Burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, endives, roasted plums and shaved almonds.
Lobster Agnolotti$39.00
Trio of homemade pasta agnolotto, filled with fresh Maine lobster, finished with wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus and crumbled guanciale
More about Mamma Maria
Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe

289 Causeway St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Patate
Potato, rosemary, mozzarella, gorgonzola and pancetta.
Pollo Pesto
Chicken, pesto, caramelized onions and
mozzarella
Margherita D.O.C
Fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce.
More about Ducali Pizzeria & Caffe
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
Tradizionale$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
More about Antico Forno
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

BBQ

Bacco Ristorante & Bar

107 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$22.99
Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.99
Potato Gnocchi$22.99
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar
Prezza image

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$9.00
extra virgin olive oil and pecorino cheese
Chestnut Raviolini$30.00
pulled duck, veal broth, butter, parmesan cheese
Bibb Salad$14.00
blue cheese, walnuts, apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Prezza
Artu image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Artu

6 Prince Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs (Serves 8-10)$30.00
House-Made all Beef Meatballs
Beef Tenderloin Christmas Dinner (Serves 6) **No Substitutions**$390.00
Includes:
Lasagna (Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato Sauce), Roasted Fingerling Potatoes (fresh Thyme, Oregano, and Truffle Cheese), Salad (Golden Beets, Tangerines, Pine Nuts, Meyer Lemon, Shallots and EVOO), Eggplant Rollatini, Grilled Asparagus (Olive Oil and Garlic), Rolls, Gravy, Dressing, and Assorted Italian Cookies.
Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti$21.00
More about Artu
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$7.95
Steak Tip Dinner$21.95
Waterfront Classic Burger$13.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Scopa image

PIZZA • SALADS

Scopa

319 Hanover Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi al Forno$19.00
Risotto Gamberi$26.00
More about Scopa
Monica's Mercato image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Monica's Mercato

130 Salem St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban Sub$19.00
Caprese Sub$15.00
Meatball Sub$18.00
More about Monica's Mercato

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North End

Gnocchi

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Rigatoni

Chicken Parmesan

Risotto

Map

More near North End to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston