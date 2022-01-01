Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
North End
/
Boston
/
North End
/
Calamari
North End restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Antico Forno
93 SALEM ST, Boston
Avg 3.5
(1077 reviews)
Calamari Fritti
$19.00
More about Antico Forno
SUSHI
Crudo
78 Salem Street, Boston
Avg 4.3
(712 reviews)
Firecracker Calamari
$16.00
More about Crudo
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
No reviews yet
Fresh Calamari Rings
$13.95
Fresh calamari rings handcut, lightly breaded and deep fried
Calamari Balsamic Salad
$16.95
Fresh calamari fried and marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette, served over a large green salad
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Browse other tasty dishes in North End
Scallops
Chicken Parmesan
French Fries
Ravioli
Tacos
Nachos
Carbonara
Garlic Bread
More near North End to explore
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
South Boston
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston