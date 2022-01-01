Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in North End

North End restaurants
North End restaurants that serve calamari

Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$19.00
More about Antico Forno
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Firecracker Calamari$16.00
More about Crudo
Item pic

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Calamari Rings$13.95
Fresh calamari rings handcut, lightly breaded and deep fried
Calamari Balsamic Salad$16.95
Fresh calamari fried and marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette, served over a large green salad
More about The Boston Sail Loft

