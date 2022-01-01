Chicken salad in North End
North End restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about North Street Grille
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.75
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and romano cheese, topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.75
A tender chicken breast smothered in HOT buffalo sauce and served over our garden salad, topped with crumbled blue cheese
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Fresh chicken salad mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing. Served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries