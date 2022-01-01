Chicken sandwiches in North End
North End restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.95
|ONLINE GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
|$14.95
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pest, boston lettuce on a brioche roll served with fries or greens
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
A boneless chicken breast fried and smothered in our signature housemade hot sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing. (Also available as a roll up). Served with French fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
A tender chicken breast, grilled or fried and topped with melted cheddar cheese on a bulky roll with lettuce and tomato and a pickle. Served with French fries.
|GR BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25