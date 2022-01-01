Chicken tenders in
North End
/
Boston
/
North End
/
Chicken Tenders
North End restaurants that serve chicken tenders
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
Avg 4.2
(454 reviews)
French Fries
$7.95
Steak Tip Dinner
$21.95
Waterfront Classic Burger
$13.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in North End
Rigatoni
Risotto
Caesar Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Gnocchi
More near North End to explore
South End
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
South Boston
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston