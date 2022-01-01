Chicken wraps in North End
North End restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about North Street Grille
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing