Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in North End

Go
North End restaurants
Toast

North End restaurants that serve chicken wraps

North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$14.95
More about North Street Grille
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in North End

Ravioli

Prosciutto

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Steak Tip Subs

Cheese Pizza

Calamari

Rigatoni

Map

More near North End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston