Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
North End
/
Boston
/
North End
/
Fried Rice
North End restaurants that serve fried rice
Crudo
78 Salem Street, Boston
No reviews yet
Crab Rangoon
$18.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$12.00
Gyoza
$13.00
More about Crudo
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
No reviews yet
HALF CHICKEN
$28.00
choice of one side.
BURGER
$17.00
cheddar, caramelized onion, pickles
FISH TACOS
$18.00
pickled cabbage, avocado crema
More about Alcove
Browse other tasty dishes in North End
Chicken Pizza
Clam Chowder
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
Calamari
Garden Salad
Pudding
Gnocchi
More near North End to explore
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
South Boston
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(527 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1382 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(871 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston