Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in North End

Go
North End restaurants
Toast

North End restaurants that serve fried rice

Crudo image

 

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$18.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Gyoza$13.00
More about Crudo
Alcove image

 

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HALF CHICKEN$28.00
choice of one side.
BURGER$17.00
cheddar, caramelized onion, pickles
FISH TACOS$18.00
pickled cabbage, avocado crema
More about Alcove

Browse other tasty dishes in North End

Chicken Pizza

Clam Chowder

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Calamari

Garden Salad

Pudding

Gnocchi

Map

More near North End to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston