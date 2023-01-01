Lobsters in North End
North End restaurants that serve lobsters
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
3 North Square, Boston
|Lobster Agnolotti Pasta
|$42.00
Venetian-style Maine lobster and pasta agnolotti with poached asparagus, red tobiko, oriental mushrooms, and crumbled guanciale.
North Street Grille - 229 North
229 North St, Boston
|LOBSTER BENEDICT
|$30.95
|ONLINE LOBSTER ROLL SLIDERS
|$30.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$33.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$26.95
A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad
|LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$27.95