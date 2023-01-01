Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in North End

Go
North End restaurants
Toast

North End restaurants that serve lobsters

Mamma Maria image

 

Mamma Maria - Boston, MA

3 North Square, Boston

Avg 4.7 (6741 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Agnolotti Pasta$42.00
Venetian-style Maine lobster and pasta agnolotti with poached asparagus, red tobiko, oriental mushrooms, and crumbled guanciale.
More about Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
Antico Forno image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Antico Forno

93 SALEM ST, Boston

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$31.00
More about Antico Forno
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tartare$20.00
More about Crudo
Item pic

 

North Street Grille - 229 North

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER BENEDICT$30.95
ONLINE LOBSTER ROLL SLIDERS$30.95
More about North Street Grille - 229 North
Item pic

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Salad Roll$33.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.95
A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$27.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft

Browse other tasty dishes in North End

Salmon

Ham Sandwiches

Cannolis

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Gnocchi

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Map

More near North End to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1475 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston