South Boston restaurants you'll love

Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*

