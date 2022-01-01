South Boston restaurants you'll love
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
More about Chickadee
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Winter Panzanella Salad
|$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
|Spicy Cauliflower Pita
|$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
|Half Fried Chicken
|$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
More about The Barking Crab
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Popular items
|Cup Of Chowder*
|$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
|Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
|Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*
|$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
More about Drink
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Drink
348 Congress Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Gruyere Gougeres
|$7.00
Honey mustard & Queso
|Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
local honeycrisp apples, cheddar & dijon sourdough. Served with a side of honeynut squash soup with sage and pepitas
|GROWN-UP HAPPY MEAL
|$40.00
Drink Burger, French Fries, Choice of Bottled Cocktail, Toy: Drink Shades (while supplies last)
More about Harpoon Beer Hall
Harpoon Beer Hall
306 Northern Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|12:30 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
|2:30 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
|1:00 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
More about Lolita Fort Point
Lolita Fort Point
253 Summer Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
|Blackened Mushroom
|$25.00
saffron queso crema, red cabbage, pico de gallo
|Diablo
|$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar, blood orange, serrano, strawberry
More about LoLa Burger Boston
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Stack
|$20.00
(2) 5oz Patties
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
|LoLa Burger
|$25.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
More about FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|chicken sandwich
|$10.50
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about Yoki Express Seaport
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express Seaport
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Popular items
|Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins
|$15.50
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
|Yoki Amor (Tuna)
|$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
|Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)
|$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
|Tacos - Camarones
|$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
|Arroz y Frijoles
|$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.