South Boston restaurants you'll love

Toast

South Boston's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try South Boston restaurants

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Panzanella Salad$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
Spicy Cauliflower Pita$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
Half Fried Chicken$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
More about Chickadee
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Of Chowder*$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
More about The Barking Crab
Drink image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Drink

348 Congress Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (2423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gruyere Gougeres$7.00
Honey mustard & Queso
Grilled Cheese$14.00
local honeycrisp apples, cheddar & dijon sourdough. Served with a side of honeynut squash soup with sage and pepitas
GROWN-UP HAPPY MEAL$40.00
Drink Burger, French Fries, Choice of Bottled Cocktail, Toy: Drink Shades (while supplies last)
More about Drink
Harpoon Beer Hall image

 

Harpoon Beer Hall

306 Northern Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12:30 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
2:30 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
1:00 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
More about Harpoon Beer Hall
Lolita Fort Point image

 

Lolita Fort Point

253 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
Blackened Mushroom$25.00
saffron queso crema, red cabbage, pico de gallo
Diablo$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar, blood orange, serrano, strawberry
More about Lolita Fort Point
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Stack$20.00
(2) 5oz Patties
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
LoLa Burger$25.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB image

 

FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
chicken sandwich$10.50
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB
Yoki Express Seaport image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express Seaport

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins$15.50
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
Yoki Amor (Tuna)$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Mambo Combo (Tuna & Salmon)$11.50
Raw tuna & Salmon, mixed greens, purple cabbage, sliced red radish, fish roe, crispy flakes with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo. Rolled in rice covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
More about Yoki Express Seaport
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$15.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. Since 1984, we have been preparing freshly made guacamole with avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion and cilantro. Served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Tacos - Camarones$10.00
Two tacos with sautéed shrimp topped with salsa molcajete, served over escabeche
Arroz y Frijoles$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
More about Rosa Mexicano
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

100 Northern Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow

