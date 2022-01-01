South Boston bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in South Boston

Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Panzanella Salad$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
Spicy Cauliflower Pita$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
Half Fried Chicken$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
More about Chickadee
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Of Chowder*$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
More about The Barking Crab
Drink image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Drink

348 Congress Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (2423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gruyere Gougeres$7.00
Honey mustard & Queso
Grilled Cheese$14.00
local honeycrisp apples, cheddar & dijon sourdough. Served with a side of honeynut squash soup with sage and pepitas
GROWN-UP HAPPY MEAL$40.00
Drink Burger, French Fries, Choice of Bottled Cocktail, Toy: Drink Shades (while supplies last)
More about Drink

