South Boston bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in South Boston
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
Popular items
Winter Panzanella Salad
|$16.00
local burrata, blood orange, trevisano radicchio, hazelnut
Spicy Cauliflower Pita
|$13.00
fermented cabbage, swiss, harissa mayo, pickled veggies
Half Fried Chicken
|$36.00
warm wheatberry salad with sweet potato, walnuts, and feta, labneh ranch, cheddar biscuits, honey butter
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
Popular items
Cup Of Chowder*
|$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$18.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*
|$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Drink
348 Congress Street, Boston
Popular items
Gruyere Gougeres
|$7.00
Honey mustard & Queso
Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
local honeycrisp apples, cheddar & dijon sourdough. Served with a side of honeynut squash soup with sage and pepitas
GROWN-UP HAPPY MEAL
|$40.00
Drink Burger, French Fries, Choice of Bottled Cocktail, Toy: Drink Shades (while supplies last)