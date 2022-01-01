South Boston cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in South Boston
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
|Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese
|$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
More about FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|chicken sandwich
|$10.50
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
|tcho chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates