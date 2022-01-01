South Boston cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in South Boston

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese$10.50
balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Seaport
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB image

 

FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Takeout
Popular items
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
chicken sandwich$10.50
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
tcho chocolate chip cookie$3.00
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
More about FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB

