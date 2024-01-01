Cheesecake in South Boston
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb. (360 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. (350 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. (340 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg)