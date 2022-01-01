Chicken salad in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.75
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free