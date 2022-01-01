Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in South Boston

South Boston restaurants
South Boston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Chicken Waldorf Salad$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$14.00
Red Chile Chicken, romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano

