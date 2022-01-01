Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in South Boston

Go
South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

