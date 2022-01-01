Chicken sandwiches in South Boston

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
