Croissants in South Boston
South Boston restaurants that serve croissants
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Grill Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
|Croissants
|$3.75
|Plain Croissants
|$2.96