Croissants in South Boston

South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Croissants$3.75
Plain Croissants$2.96
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

