South Boston restaurants you'll love
Must-try South Boston restaurants
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.85
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Muesli
|$0.00
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$10.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
|Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers
|$12.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$12.50
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Chickadee
FRENCH FRIES
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Baba Ganoush
|$6.00
smoky eggplant, tahini, fresh baked pita
|Pimento Feta
|$6.00
harissa spice, scallion, fresh baked pita
|Harissa Lumache
|$27.00
lamb sumo, fava bean, labneh, mint
More about The Barking Crab
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers*
|$17.00
boneless served with honey mustard, fries & slaw
|Cup Of Chowder*
|$10.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
|Naked Lobster Roll*
|$37.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
More about Harpoon Beer Hall
Harpoon Beer Hall
306 Northern Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|5:30 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
|2:00 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
|5:00 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
More about LoLa Burger | Seaport
LoLa Burger | Seaport
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Popular items
|LoLa Vegan Burger
|$21.00
Beyond Burger, Vegan Bun, Chipotle Aioli, Pistou, Vegan Cheese
|Classic Burger
|$17.00
5oz Patty
|Chicken Wings
|$1.50
Buffalo or BBQ with Blue Cheese, Carrots & Celery
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$12.75
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato aioli, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
|fruit cup
|$6.00
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
|iced coffee
|$3.60
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
More about Yoki Express
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN
Yoki Express
53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston
|Popular items
|Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$0.00
Earl Grey tea with Brown Sugar syrup, Milk foam and Boba pearl.
|Yoki Amor (Tuna)
|$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
|Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins
|$16.95
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston
Rosa Mexicano - Boston
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
|Quesadilla w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$13.00
Red Chile Chicken, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
|Tacos Pork Carnitas
|$16.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
More about Drink - Boston, Mass
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Drink - Boston, Mass
348 Congress Street, Boston
More about Trillium Brewing Company - Greenway
Trillium Brewing Company - Greenway
Atlantic Avenue High St, Boston
More about Harpoon Festivals
Harpoon Festivals
306 Northern Avenue, Boston
More about Alma Gaucha
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alma Gaucha
_401 D St, Boston