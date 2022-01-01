Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Boston restaurants you'll love

South Boston restaurants
Must-try South Boston restaurants

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$9.85
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cold Brew$0.00
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Muesli$0.00
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese$10.75
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$12.25
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$12.50
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
Chickadee image

FRENCH FRIES

Chickadee

21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baba Ganoush$6.00
smoky eggplant, tahini, fresh baked pita
Pimento Feta$6.00
harissa spice, scallion, fresh baked pita
Harissa Lumache$27.00
lamb sumo, fava bean, labneh, mint
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fingers*$17.00
boneless served with honey mustard, fries & slaw
Cup Of Chowder*$10.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Naked Lobster Roll*$37.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
Harpoon Beer Hall image

 

Harpoon Beer Hall

306 Northern Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
5:30 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
2:00 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
5:00 Tasting
Join us for a 25 minute tasting and brewery experience. Learn about Harpoon while enjoying a tasting of our various beers, ciders, and seltzers.*Must be 21+ unless with parent or guardian. Tickets must still be purchased for patrons under 21. Children under 2 may accompany an adult without a ticket. Must arrive 5 minutes prior to the tour time, no one is allowed on the tour after the designated start time. No refunds. If there is room to move to a different time slot, we can transfer the time but cannot guarantee availability. Receipt and valid ID must be present at the door and when joining the tasting. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask and distance when possible.*
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger | Seaport

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LoLa Vegan Burger$21.00
Beyond Burger, Vegan Bun, Chipotle Aioli, Pistou, Vegan Cheese
Classic Burger$17.00
5oz Patty
Chicken Wings$1.50
Buffalo or BBQ with Blue Cheese, Carrots & Celery
FLOUR DRY DOCK IDB image

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$12.75
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato aioli, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
fruit cup$6.00
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
iced coffee$3.60
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
Yoki Express Seaport image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN • TOFU • RAMEN

Yoki Express

53 Boston Wharf Rd, Boston

Avg 4.4 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea$0.00
Earl Grey tea with Brown Sugar syrup, Milk foam and Boba pearl.
Yoki Amor (Tuna)$11.50
Raw Tuna, cucumber, purple cabbage, mixed greens, crispy flakes, fish roe, jalapeno with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce. Rolled in rice-covered seaweed or served in a bowl.
Make Your Own Large: Cold Proteins$16.95
Your choice of style, vegetables, 3 cold proteins, sauce, and garnish.
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano - Boston

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
Quesadilla w/ Red Chile Chicken$13.00
Red Chile Chicken, Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese.
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Tacos Pork Carnitas$16.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, spicy salsa verde, habanero-pickled red onions, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow - Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drink image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Drink - Boston, Mass

348 Congress Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (2423 reviews)
Takeout
Lolita Fort Point image

 

Lolita Fort Point

253 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Trillium Brewing Company image

 

Trillium Brewing Company - Greenway

Atlantic Avenue High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Harpoon Fest 2021 image

 

Harpoon Festivals

306 Northern Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Alma Gaucha image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Alma Gaucha

_401 D St, Boston

Avg 4.8 (116 reviews)
