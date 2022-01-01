French fries in
South Boston
/
Boston
/
South Boston
/
French Fries
South Boston restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
Avg 3.6
(4308 reviews)
Side French Fries*
$5.00
More about The Barking Crab
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Drink
348 Congress Street, Boston
Avg 4.2
(2423 reviews)
French Fries
$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Ketchup
More about Drink
Browse other tasty dishes in South Boston
Egg Sandwiches
Salmon
Crispy Chicken
Carne Asada
More near South Boston to explore
South End
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
North End
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston