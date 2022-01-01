Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
South Boston
/
Boston
/
South Boston
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
South Boston restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
No reviews yet
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich*
$19.00
More about The Barking Crab
LoLa Burger | Seaport
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
No reviews yet
Double Stack
$21.00
(2) 5oz Patties
Classic Burger
$17.00
5oz Patty
Fried Dill Pickles
$7.00
Secret Sauce
More about LoLa Burger | Seaport
