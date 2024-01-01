Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in South Boston

Go
South Boston restaurants
Toast

South Boston restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Beans TOGO$8.00
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

19 dry dock ave, boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
salmon, potato + green bean bowl$16.00
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)

Browse other tasty dishes in South Boston

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Tacos

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Grilled Steaks

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near South Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston