Ham sandwiches in
South Boston
/
Boston
/
South Boston
/
Ham Sandwiches
South Boston restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
No reviews yet
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
$9.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
No reviews yet
country ham + cheese sandwich
$10.50
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Seaport (IDB Drydock)
